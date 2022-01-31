Australia’s NSW declares massive 8 GW renewable energy zone

The New South Wales Government is forging ahead with plans to bring 12 GW of renewable energy and 2 GW of storage online by 2030 with the formal declaration of Australia’s second coordinated renewable energy zone in as many months.

From pv magazine Australia

Australia’s largest planned Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) is to be built in the New South Wales (NSW) northeast with the state government announcing the New England REZ, which will deliver at least 8 GW of new network capacity, has been formally declared.

The declaration of the New England REZ is the first step in formalising the coordinated energy zone under the Electricity Infrastructure Investment Act 2020. It sets out the intended network capacity, geographical area and infrastructure that will make up the New England REZ which is centred on the northern city of Armidale and extends west towards Uralla and east to Ebor and takes in Walcha to the south and Glenn Innes to the north.

Energy Corporation of NSW chief executive officer James Hay said the state government is powering ahead and meeting major milestones on its Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap with this REZ, which follows the declaration of the Central-West Orana REZ in November.

“REZs are the modern-day equivalent of a power station, combining low-cost renewables with back-up energy from storage and transmission to deliver cheap, reliable and clean energy,” he said.

“It’s phenomenal to get this REZ declared as New England has some of the best natural energy resources in the country, including some of the state’s best potential sites for pumped-hydro and strong investor interest.”

Energy Minister Matt Kean said the 8 GW New England REZ is the biggest commitment to cheap, clean energy in the state’s history with the NSW Government committing to invest $78.9 million to support its development.

“The New England REZ is a fundamental part of our Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap and we expect it will deliver up to 8,000 megawatts of new capacity, $10.7 billion in private investment, around 830 operational jobs and 1,250 construction jobs to the local economy,” he said in a statement.

“The New England REZ will be able to power 3.5 million homes and, when coupled with Central-West Orana REZ, sets the state up to become the number one destination across Australia for renewable energy investment.”

The New England REZ is set to become the nation’s largest energy zone with a call for registrations of interest (ROI) last year attracting more than 80 new solar, wind and energy storage projects, totalling a massive 34 GW.

Kean said the response to the ROI process showed huge investor confidence in the state’s Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap with more than four times the level of interest needed to build out the planned 8 GW REZ.

“The overwhelming response shows this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to attract enormous investment into regional areas, cementing NSW’s renewable energy future,” he said.

The New England region has already attracted a host of large-scale wind and solar projects, including the Walcha Energy Project, a 4 GW wind, solar and pumped hydro energy storage hub put forward by Energy Estate and its partners.

Work has already begun on the 400 MW first stage of the planned 720 MW Solar New England Solar Farm near Uralla.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine-australia.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2022/01/new-enegland-solar-farm-road-works-600×400.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine-australia.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2022/01/new-enegland-solar-farm-road-works-1200×800.jpg”>