Australia’s rooftop PV installations hit 1.4 GW in H1

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator said in a recently published report that utility-scale PV deployment is sluggish due to a rangte of challenges, including rising costs, global competition, and regulatory issues.

Rooftop solar installations have been a bright spot, with almost 160,000 systems installed in the first half of the year. This trend suggests that 2023 could surpass Australia’s previous record of 3.2 GW in total capacity for rooftop solar installations.