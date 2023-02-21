Australia’s top 10 solar panel, inverter manufacturers

Sunwiz has revealed the leading rooftop solar and inverter manufacturers in Australia for 2022.

Research firm Sunwiz has published a list of Australia’s top solar panel and inverter manufacturers, as well as details of buying trends throughout 2022.

Sunwiz said that by the end of 2022, leading Chinese manufacturers had managed to regain some of their market share from “premium” brands, after falling sharply from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022. Chinese brands have not quite made it back to the 80% market share they enjoyed in the first half of 2021, but the rounded out the year above 70%.

“Premium” brands and other manufacturers grew considerably between the third quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021, before gradually sliding back over the course of 2022. It is worth nothing that other manufacturers, primarily smaller Chinese brands, finished off 2022 in a markedly better position than they were for most of 2021.

In alphabetical order, Australia’s top 10 solar panel manufacturers in 2022 were:

Canadian Solar

Hanwha Q Cells

Hyundai

JA Solar

Jinko Solar

Longi

Minor Brands

REC

Risen

SunPower

Trina Solar

Leading Chinese inverter manufacturers reached a high point in their combined market share in the middle of 2022, before easing back slightly toward the end of the year, said Sunwiz.

Inversely, European inverter brands hit a low point mid-year, but clawed some of that marketshare back by the year’s end.

Module-level power electronics (MLPE) stayed pretty much flat throughout the course of the year, with a minuscule rise over the first quarter, followed by a corresponding drop in the fourth quarter. Likewise, the market share of other inverter brands stayed pretty much flat throughout 2022.

In alphabetical order, Australia’s top 10 inverter manufacturers in 2022 were:

Enphase

Fronius

Goodwe

Growatt

Huawei

SMA

Sofar

SolarEdge

Solis

Sungrow