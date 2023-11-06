Austria allocated incentives for 2 GW of solar, 646 MWh of storage this year

From pv magazine Germany

The Austrian energy agency, OeMAG, has allocated 90,000 rebate contracts for 2,060 MW of photovoltaics this year, as well as 31,000 contract for battery rebates with a combined capacity of 646 MWh.

In 2022, the same agency allocated 66,000 rebate contracts for PV systems totaling around 1,400 MW and 28,000 contracts for storage system

OeMAG is allocating the incentives under Austria’s Renewable Energy Expansion Act (EAG).

Popular content

“Our various funding channels are the basis for achieving the desired climate goal and support Austria on the way to independence from fossil energy sources,” OeMAG said in a statement.

In order to achieve this goal, OeMAG also promotes the expansion of hydro and wind power as well as biogas and biomass. In total, more than 110,000 systems in Austria currently deliver their green electricity to the agency. In addition, generation forecasts and timetables are created daily for around 20,000 collective agreements and more than 90,000 market price agreements.

Austria reached 4.2 GW cumulative PV capacity at the end of December, according to the latest statistics released by local trade body PV Austria. Last year, it deployed around 1.4 GW of solar, most of which thanks to the support provided by the rebate scheme.