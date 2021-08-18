Austria allocates additional €20 million for rooftop PV projects

From pv magazine Germany

The Austrian government has decided to earmark another €20 million ($23.4 million) for the country’s residential solar subsidy program, as the funds previously allocated for this year have almost been exhausted.

The authorities will use the funds to support rooftop PV projects not exceeding 50 kW in size. The Climate and Energy Fund will grant between €150 and €250 per project, depending on the system size, and a €100 bonus per kilowatt-hour will be awarded to building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) systems.

“This year’s funding was almost completely called up,” said Vera Immitzer, managing director of PV Austria, the local solar association. “The uncertainty was correspondingly great in the last few weeks, which posed great challenges for installers and potential system operators.”

Popular content

The rebate scheme has sustained most of the country’s solar growth over the past few years. In 2020, it helped bring 332 MW online. It is part of the “100,000 roofs program,” which is itself part of the “#mission2030” integrated climate and energy strategy (IKES), which aims for 100% clean electricity from renewable energy by 2030.

The country’s cumulative installed PV capacity rose to 2.035 GW at the end of 2020. Through its incentive schemes, Austria is mainly supporting rooftop PV. To date, only a few ground-mounted PV plants have been built in the country. The largest solar park is an 11.5 MW facility that went online in March.