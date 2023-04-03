Austria launches $16 million rebate scheme for residential storage

From pv magazine Germany

Austria has launched a new subsidy scheme for residential batteries. The Ministry of Climate Action and Energy is providing a total of €15 million ($16.1 million) to support the installation of new storage systems and the expansion of existing systems used in combination with renewable energy.

Storage devices with storage capacities between 4 kWh and 50 kWh will be eligible for support. The flat-rate subsidy is €200/kWh of usable storage capacity.

Interested parties must initially register for the program on the Austrian Climate and Energy Fund website and then file for construction permits. The battery storage systems may not be ordered or set up prior to registration. Participants will have 24 months to complete their projects.

The program states that the systems must be fully installed by authorized installers and the ratio of usable storage capacity must be at least 0.5 kWh per unit of installed renewables capacity. The battery storage systems must be operated for at least 10 years.

“In Austria we already have technologically mature storage solutions that can be rolled out widely,” said Climate and Energy Fund Managing Director Bernd Vogl. “With the funding, we can manage to integrate these technologies into the system and improve the power supply in those regions where the grids are not sufficiently developed or where significantly more renewable electricity is produced than is used.”