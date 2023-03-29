Austrian manufacturer unveils propane heat pump for residential applications

iDM has developed a modular air-source heat pump that uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant. It can produce between 2 kW and 24 kW of heat and domestic hot water up to a temperature of 70 C. A larger version can produce between 10 kW and 50 kW of heat.

Heating specialist iDM has unveiled a new air-source heat pump that uses R290 as the refrigerant. It will be available from April 2023. The Austria-based heat pump manufacturer said the new heat pump is designed for retrofit installations and new buildings, including residential homes and hotels.

“Like almost all of our heat pumps, the iDM AERO ALM heat pump also works with radiators without any problems,” iDM says on its website. “The decisive factor is the selection of the right output size and the right heat pump for the property.”

The heat pump can continuously modulate its heating output, controlled by an inverter. It comes in versions with outputs between 2 kW and 8 kW, 4 kW and 12 kW, 6 kW and 15 kW, and 10 kW and 24 kW. The Max version has a heating output between 10 kW and 50 kW.

“In combination with an hourly variable electricity tariff, [the iDM AERO ALM] automatically fetches the electricity prices for the next day and optimizes consumption, without any loss of comfort,” iDM claims. “If you have a PV system, electricity is preferably consumed when it is available from your own system.”

The smallest version measures 960 mm x 1,600 mm x 800 mm and weighs 240 kg. The Max variant measures 1,514 mm x 3,748 mm x 1,005 mm and weighs 996 kg. The coefficient of performance (COP) to heat water to 35 C varies between 4.43 for the 10 kW to 50 kW version and 4.86 for the 10 kW to 24 kW unit. The pumps can purportedly produce hot water up to 70 C.

iDM’s energy management software Navigator 2.0 facilitates the integration of the heat pump with PV and storage projects. Some of its functionalities can be voice-controlled, according to the company.