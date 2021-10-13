Austria’s CCE Solar Invest nails financing for 600 MW in Italy

CCE Solar Invest GmbH, a venture between CCE Group and Enernovum, has secured financing to build 600 MW of PV capacity in Italy. It did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

U.K. law firm Watson Farley & Williams said on Monday that its client, Kommunalkredit Austria AG, has extended a three-year short-term loan to support CCE Solar Invest’s efforts to obtain permits for 14 solar projects in Tuscany, Lazio and Apulia regions. The venture aims to be ready to start building by the second quarter of 2022, said Watson Farley & Williams.

Vienna-based Kommunalkredit specializes in financing infrastructure and energy projects.

CCE Solar Invest develops and finances solar project throughout the world and claims to have a global portfolio of about 1 GW. In September, it struck a deal with Volksbank Niederösterreich AG to obtain financing for a 10 MW solar portfolio in Austria. The projects include a number of commercial rooftop PV installations.