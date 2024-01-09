Auxin Solar files lawsuit against US government over Biden solar tariffs

From pv magazine USA
Auxin Solar, a small solar panel manufacturer with operations in California, has filed a lawsuit against the CBP and Department of Commerce for failing to collect fees and credits from solar imports related to antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) laws.
Auxin began a long saga related the enforcement of AD/CVD on solar goods imported to the United States when it filed a petition alleging that four Southeast Asian nations were in violation of trade laws.
Solar component suppliers in Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia, responsible for roughly 80% of the US supply at the time, were alleged to be in violation of harboring tariff-dodging goods from Chinese manufacturers. Goods found in violation of AD/CVD laws can be assessed with tariffs as high as 50% to 250%.
In June 2022, President Joe Biden issued a moratorium on solar tariffs, pausing any collection of fees for two years. The move came as solar industry advocates pleaded with the administration to halt tariffs, citing a great deal of uncertainty and solar project delays and cancellations related to the financial risk of tariff assessments.
