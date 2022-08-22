Ava Labs’ John Wu talks growth and the upside of a crypto winter at TC Sessions: Crypto

The past few years have been a wild ride through the cryptoverse, and there’s no sign of it calming down anytime soon. Not when you have extremes like a multibillion-dollar collapse of the Terra ecosystem and its UST stablecoin and Andresseen Horowitz (a16z) closing a $4.5 billion crypto megafund.

While some experts say bundle up for a harsh crypto winter, others remain bullish. This dichotomy is just one reason we’re thrilled that John Wu, president of Ava Labs, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami.

Ava Labs, backed by a16z, developed the relatively new Avalanche blockchain platform with a focus on speed and low transaction costs. Last year, Avalanche raised $230 million through private sale of its AVAX tokens.

Suffice to say, we can’t wait to dig into what promises to be a meaty conversation with John Wu. We’ll discuss how the crypto downturn is affecting the growth of emerging blockchain ecosystems and where he sees the biggest opportunities for growth among a mainstream consumer audience.

We also want his take on how startups can use a crypto winter to double down on the continued health and viability of their products, among other things.

As president of Ava Labs, John Wu aims to open up financial services and products for everyone. He brings more than 20 years of expertise as a fintech executive and technology investor to creating a blockchain-enabled solution for originating, issuing and trading financial assets.

Previously, Wu built and led the digital assets business at SharesPost, where he served as CEO of the Digital Assets Group. Prior to that, he was a technology investor and the founder of Sureview Capital, a global hedge fund backed by the Blackstone Group.

Wu began his investment career at Tiger Management, before managing a global technology portfolio at Kingdon Capital. He received his MBA from Harvard University and holds a BS in economics from Cornell University.

