Avaada to develop 6 GW of hybrid wind-solar capacity in India

From pv magazine India

Avaada Group has signed a deal with the government of the Indian state of Gujarat to set up 6 GW of hybrid wind-solar projects with an investment of about $4.8 billion.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the recent Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.

The hybrid projects will be located in various parts of Gujarat, mainly in the underdeveloped wastelands of Kutch. They will supply power to the various utilities in India and for self-consumption by Avaada for its green hydrogen/ammonia projects.

The projects are expected to generate 17.5 billion units of green electricity per year. The company said the project development process will generate 1,200 direct and indirect jobs.

“Renewable energy along with green hydrogen and its derivatives have emerged as powerful substitutes for fossil fuels, driving rapid decarbonization across various industries and regions,” said Vineet Mittal, chairperson of Avaada Group. “With its abundant natural resources including 300 sunshine days, availability of vast wasteland and long coastline, Gujarat has the potential to significantly contribute towards meeting the global demand for alternative solutions for fossil fuels.”

In addition to the new 6 GW of capacity planned in Gujarat, Avaada has 2 GW of projects under operation or in various stages of development in the state.