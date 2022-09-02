Axpo commissions 2.2 MW vertical alpine PV project on dam

From pv magazine Germany
Axpo has finished building a 2.2 MW PV system on the Muttsee Dam, at an altitude of almost 2,500 meters above sea level.
The Swiss energy company secured a power purchase agreement from supermarket chain Denner for the project in January. The deal was the first bilateral agreement for an unsubsidized solar project in Switzerland.
Popular content
The CHF 8 million ($8.2 million) vertical installation features 5,000 solar modules and can produce around 3 million kWh of electricity per year. It can provide a higher electricity yield than conventional ground-mounted systems due to the high-altitude location.
IWB, a Basel-based energy company, also participated in the construction of the PV plant via its Paneco subsidiary. It owns a 49% stake in the project.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine