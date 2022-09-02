Axpo commissions 2.2 MW vertical alpine PV project on dam

From pv magazine Germany

Axpo has finished building a 2.2 MW PV system on the Muttsee Dam, at an altitude of almost 2,500 meters above sea level.

The Swiss energy company secured a power purchase agreement from supermarket chain Denner for the project in January. The deal was the first bilateral agreement for an unsubsidized solar project in Switzerland.

Popular content

The CHF 8 million ($8.2 million) vertical installation features 5,000 solar modules and can produce around 3 million kWh of electricity per year. It can provide a higher electricity yield than conventional ground-mounted systems due to the high-altitude location.

IWB, a Basel-based energy company, also participated in the construction of the PV plant via its Paneco subsidiary. It owns a 49% stake in the project.