Ayana, Greenko partner on 6GWh of pumped-hydro storage

From pv magazine India

Ayana Renewable Power (Ayana), a Bengaluru-based renewable energy platform, has partnered with Hyderabad-based Greenko Group for 6GWh of pumped-hydro storage capacity. Greenko Group will offer the capacity from a pumped-hydro storage project it is developing in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

“Greenko Group has offered in total 6GWh of storage capacity including 1.5GWh of storage capacity in the first tranche from its proprietary ‘off stream closed loop pumped storage project’ being developed at Pinnapuram in Andhra Pradesh,” the two companies said in a joint statement.

“This partnership between Ayana and Greenko is in line with the Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy mission to create a standalone storage market in India,” said Mahesh Kolli, founder, president and joint managing director of Greenko. “Such integrated renewable energy and storage projects, offering solutions superior to conventional energy sources in terms of dispatchability and round-the-clock supply, reflect the growing maturity of the renewable sector in India.”

Popular content

Greenko Group has an installed capacity base of 7.3GW, spanning solar, wind and hydro at more than 100 projects across 15 states. It has 30GWh of lowest-cost storage capacity under construction as part of its plan to develop a 100GWh energy storage cloud platform.

Ayana Renewable Power develops utility-scale solar, wind and hybrid renewable energy projects across India. It is currently involved in the development and management of more than 3.59GW of solar, wind and hybrid power projects across several Indian states and has an operational capacity of 1.19GW of renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan.