Azure Power commissions 600MW Rajasthan solar project

Azure Power commissioned the project in several phases.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/electricity-3287817_1280-600×398.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/electricity-3287817_1280-1200×797.jpg”>

From pv magazine India

New Delhi-based, NYSE-listed renewables developer Azure Power today announced the commissioning of a 600MW grid-connected solar project awarded to it by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The project, in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan, is the largest single-location solar plant in India owned and operated by a developer.

Azure Power commissioned the project in phases, with the last 100MW going online since Saturday.

Popular content

The power generated by the project will be supplied to SECI for 25 years at a tariff of INR2.53/kWh.

Azure Power said the latest project has taken it to 2.51GW of high-performing operational solar assets in India.

“It is an incredible way to start the new year,” said Azure managing director and chief executive officer, Ranjit Gupta. “Since this project was initiated, [at] around the onset of Covid-19 in India, we [have] faced several challenges amid lockdowns and safety concerns. Despite the challenges, and while prioritizing the health and safety of all our employees and communities, we have managed to deliver high performing assets and are extremely proud of achieving yet another milestone in our journey towards a more resilient and sustainable future.”