Back pain? This app uses your webcam to detect bad posture and says it doesn’t spy…

Are you slouching at your desk again? There’s an app for that… Zen uses posture mirroring software to help information workers stop hunching over their desks — sending alerts when it detects you’re not sitting up straight so you can correct your posture and, hopefully, avoid a lifetime of back problems.

The catch? It uses your webcam to check on your posture. So, er, you have to be comfortable with Zen’s software ‘watching’ through the lens as you work.

Given how many people routinely tape over their webcam just to be sure — y’know, that the NSA isn’t watching — that’s quite the ask. So we asked Zen’s co-founder and CEO, Daniel James, how the San Francisco-based startup works around that privacy concern.

As well as offering the tool direct to consumers (it currently has 1,000+ users of its subscription service), the startup sells a version of Zen to employers and has signed up around 30 companies (including over a dozen enterprises) since it launched the offering back in October 2020. And given rocketing growth in worker surveillance tools since the pandemic-triggered boom in remote working there’s plenty of reason for privacy concerns.

For example, could an employer that’s signed up to Zen use the tool, if not literally to spy on staff sitting at their desks (which would probably be pretty boring tbh), then to log how many hours they are physically sat in front of the screen, say — and use those data-points to pressure employees to shorten any desk breaks they might wish to take?

Dystopian uses of webcam-based tools aren’t hard to imagine because such stuff, sadly, isn’t science fiction. Take Amazon’s launch in the US last year of AI-powered cameras in its Prime delivery vans, which it said would be used to assess driver “safety” — but which critics instantly dubbed Orwellian surveillance…

In short, ‘AIs with eyes’ can just feel, er, function creepy.

Zen says it’s taken a “privacy centric” approach to building this webcam-based posture correcting tech — meaning its taken some specific steps to try to reassure users they’re not being watched by it or anyone else as the AI watches them.

Firstly, its posture correction software is open source (the code is here on Github). “We use open source software for the entire app, except our exercise and educational content, which we custom make,” notes James when as asked about that.

The AI also processes data locally, on device — which means it does not require an internet connection to function — so he says users can verify for themselves that it’s not uploading/streaming any data to the cloud by testing it with their wi-fi/internet connection disabled.

“The posture correction software feature runs offline, without internet, without recording or storing visuals,” he emphasizes. “Since data, like photos or videos, can’t be passed to the cloud without internet connection, which is the only way that employers could spy on employees, it’s technically impossible for us (Zen) or employers to record or store any visuals and ultimately spy on people.”

He also confirms that employers who use Zen’s software only receive “aggregated” (entire company) and “anonymous” (no individual names) information on how many employees sign up to the app and how many use it on a weekly basis.

“With these two data points they can see if employees are engaged with Zen or not, which is usually the determining factor for them when deciding to extend their contract with us,” he adds.

So — to be clear — Zen’s claim is that neither employers who pay it for the software (or Zen itself) can access the camera feed of users to record or store any visuals.

“The posture correction feature of the app, which is the only feature that accesses individuals’ cameras doesn’t run on the cloud, which technically means that no one can tap into the app and access data, including visuals,” says James, adding: “Surprisingly, no employer has ever asked for ‘spy’ type data. They really just want to know if employees are using the solution that they are paying for.”

Even so, privacy conscious desk workers may still not like the idea of sitting in front of a naked camera lens all day.

After all, there is little in tech so blissfully out-of-sight-out-of-mind as a webcam with a sticker stuck firmly over it.

Posture check-ins