Bahrain issues two tenders for 7.5 MW of PV capacity

Bahrain aims to cover 5% of its electricity demand with renewables by 2025.

Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA) has issued two tenders for the deployment of 7.5 MW of solar power at the Ministry of Labour & Social Development and the Ministry of Education.

Through a first procurement exercise, the SEA wants to award a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 5 MW solar power plant located on building rooftops and car park areas of the Ministry of Education. The required works include the installation of EV charging stations.

Through a second tender, the SEA intends to award a 20-year PPA for a project with the same features and a capacity of 2.5 MW at the Ministry of Labour & Social Development.

Both facilities should be deployed on a Build Own Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis and for both exercises, the deadline to submit project proposals is December 22.

Bahrain wants to bring 255 MW of solar generation capacity online by 2025 by using net metering, tenders for large-scale projects, and a renewable energy mandate for new buildings. The kingdom’s renewable energy target envisages 700 MW of solar, wind, and energy-from-waste generation capacity by 2030.

