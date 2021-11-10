Bahraini aluminum producer launches tender for solar park

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) has issued a tender to seek developers for a 5 MW solar power plant on its premises in Bahrain.

The selected developer will be expected to handle design, construction and commissioning. The solar plant will be deployed across operational areas and car parks. The closing date to submit technical bids is Jan. 31.

Bahrain wants to bring 255 MW of solar generation capacity online by 2025 by using net metering, tenders for large-scale projects, and a renewable energy mandate for new buildings. The kingdom’s renewable energy target envisages 700 MW of solar, wind and energy-from-waste generation capacity by 2030.

Popular content

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Middle Eastern country had just 10 MW of installed PV capacity by the end of 2020.