Bangladesh approves 1.5 GW of solar

Bangladesh‘s government approved tariffs for 200 MW of PV in November and 310 MW in October.

In November, the national authorities approved two 100 MW solar projects to be developed in Feni district in southeastern Bangladesh and Mymensingh district, in the north-central part of the country.

China’s Xizi Clean Energy Equipment Manufacturing and Bangladeshi clothing makers Cassiopea Fashion and Cassiopea Apparels will build the project in Mymensingh, under a 20-year tariff of $0.10/kWh.



The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will set up the other solar plant in Sonagazi with an unspecified Chinese investor as a partner. It will also operate under a 20-year tariff of $0.10/kWh.

Over the last seven months, the government has approved proposals for more than 1.5 GW of solar installations. Nasrul Hamid, the state minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, said that there are currently more than 1.2 GW of projects under construction in Bangladesh.