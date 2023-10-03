 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bangladesh approves tariffs for 370 MW of solar

By Peter Moore on October 3, 2023

Bangladesh has approved tariffs of $0.10/kWh for 370 MW of solar at three sites, ranging in size from 70 MW to 200 MW, as the government seeks to expand its generating capacity. The country also has a 1.2 GW pipeline of solar projects under construction.

Bangladesh’s government has granted tariff approval for three solar power projects with a combined capacity of 370 MW. One of the projects is a 200 MW facility, consisting of a 50 MW floating array and a 150 MW ground-mounted plant, located at a coal mine in Dinajpur district. It is being developed by local company Parker Bangladesh Ltd. and Japan’s Sumitomo Corp., with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) purchasing electricity from it at a rate of $0.1010/kWh over 20 years.

