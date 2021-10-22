Bangladesh issues EPC tender for 60 MW PV project

The Bangladesh-China Renewable Energy Company (Pvt.) Limited (BCRECL), a joint venture between power producers in the two countries, is setting up a 60 MW solar power plant, as part of a larger deal to generate 450-MW electricity from renewables in the South Asian country. And the joint venture is now seeking an EPC provider to build the project.



China will invest some $500 million for the 500 MW renewable electricity ventures in the country. Of this total sum, 50 MW will come from wind.

The selected EPC contractor for the 60 MW project will also be responsible for construction of a 37 kilometre 132 kV double circuit transmission line with substation bay extension, on a turnkey basis. Having a minimum average annual turnover of $100 million within the last three years, the bidders should have completed at least two solar PV projects, both of which are outside of their home countries, each with a minimum capacity of 50 MW (AC), within the last five years.

The power plants should have been in continuous commercial operation for a minimum of one year prior to the bid closing date. The work scope for the EPC include design, installation, testing and commissioning of the PV plant and auxiliaries including grid connection.

The bidders have to furnish a bid security payment amounting $1.5 million in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable bank guarantee by a scheduled bank in Bangladesh, or a foreign bank duly endorsed and authenticated by a scheduled bank in Bangladesh.

Selling of bid documents will start on 24 October 2021 and be ended on 26 December 2021.

Bangladesh’s state run North-West Power Generation Company Ltd (NWPGCL) and the China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC) jointly formed a company namely Bangladesh-China Renewable Energy Company (Pvt.) Limited (BCRECL) in September last year to generate 500 MW electricity from renewables.

The 60 MW solar power plant in Sujanagar, Pabna, in the northwest of Bangladesh, will be set up in 205.7 acres of land and the authority expects the project to start commercial operation by December 2022.

The BCRECL already invited EPC contractors to bid for another 68 MW solar power plant in Sirajganj district this July. To be established in 214 acres of land, the project is also expected to be completed by next year.

Another 50 MW Wind Power Plant of the BCRECL in Patuakhali district is also expected to start commercial operation in December 2023. Bangladesh presently generates 776 MW clean energy, around 3% of its power mix, and aims to source 40% of its electricity from renewables by 2050.