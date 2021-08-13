Bangladesh seeks EPC for 68 MW solar park

A 28 MW solar project by Technaf Solartech Energy Ltd in the Cox’s Bazar district of Bangladesh.

Currently, Bangladesh generates 766.61 MW of electricity from renewable energy of which 532.62 MW comprises solar.

The bid, which includes the construction of a 15km 132 kV double circuit transmission line with substation bay extension, has been launched by the Bangladesh China Renewable Energy Company Ltd (BCPCL), a joint venture between Bangladesh’s North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL) and the China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC).

The 68 MW PV project is part of a cooperation between Bangladesh and China to install 450 MW of solar capacity and a 50 MW wind farm in Bangladesh. China is expected to invest around US$500 million in the projects.

According to the tender documents, bidders must have had a minimum average annual turnover of $100 million within the last three years. Their financial resources less their financial obligations for their current contract commitments must meet or exceed the total requirement of $30 million.

Bidders should also possess at least seven year’s relevant experience prior to the bid submission date and have worked on at least two PV projects of 50 MW (AC) or larger outside of Bangladesh within the past five years.

They must further be able to prove a $1.5 million unconditional bank guarantee by a recognized bank either in Bangladesh or elsewhere.

Bidders have until September 26, 2021, to submit their technical and financial proposals.

A senior power ministry official told pv magazine that Covid-19 has slowed down the rollout of solar power plants in Bangladesh. However, he is confident the construction of several projects will begin after the pandemic situation eases.

He added that a group of EPC contractors, developers, and suppliers recently sought government intervention to receive a six-month commercial operation date (COD) extension without claim of any liquidated damages.

