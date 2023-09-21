Banish cumulative graphs from your pitch deck

You know what’s really awesome? Watching founders pitch on the TechCrunch Disrupt stage as part of Startup Battlefield 200. The pitches are world class, and the founders do such a good job, even as they are being grilled by the investors on stage. I’ve pitched on stage; it’s absolutely nerve-wracking. But throughout the week, I noticed several startups making the same mistake: using cumulative graphs in their presentations.

It’s an easy trap to fall into, but it’s best avoided. Investors hate them because they’re misleading at best, dishonest at worst, and they don’t give investors the information they need in order to make an investment decision.

Here’s why.