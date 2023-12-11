Bauer Solar introduces 440 W glass-glass solar modules

From pv magazine Germany
Bauer Solar completely converted its solar module portfolio to glass-glass architecture at the start of December.
The German photovoltaic manufacturer now offers the glass-glass panel line in 430 W and 440 W versions. The new panels feature bifacial n-type TOPCon half cells and anti-reflection solar glass.
Bauer Solar said the degradation of the modules is only 1% in the first year. It offers a 30-year product and performance guarantee on its new modules. It also offers an insurance package in cooperation with Munich Re.
