Bauer Solar warns about counterfeit solar modules under its brand name

By Peter Moore on February 6, 2024

Several containers with fake glass-glass module are said to be in circulation in Europe. Germany’s Bauer Solar has taken legal action against the counterfeiters, who are suspected to be based in China. It said the fake panels can be identified by the packaging and a lack of wooden reinforcements for the pallets.

Counterfeit 420 W glass-glass solar modules are said to be in circulation in Europe, according to Bauer Solar.
Image: Bauer Solar

From pv magazine Germany

Germany-based PV manufacturer Bauer Solar has warned that its solar modules have been counterfeited. A number of European customs authorities have informed the company about several containers of fake Bauer Solar products now in circulation in Europe.

Bauer Solar said that a Chinese company made the counterfeits and shipped them to Europe. These are purportedly Bauer Solar’s glass-glass modules, with a power output of 420 W.

The manufacturer said there are subtle differences in the packaging, which may be difficult to recognize. The counterfeit versions also lack wooden reinforcements at the bottom of the pallets, which is the usual way to transport Bauer Solar’s glass-glass solar modules.

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore

