BayWa, Velux sign Europe’s first agrivoltaics-linked PPA

From pv magazine Spain

Velux Group, a Danish manufacturer specializing in roof windows, has commissioned Germany’s BayWa r.e. to build two solar projects to power its operations in Europe.

The installations will be developed in the Spanish districts of Seville and Granada, with respective capacities of 60 MWp and 56 MW. BayWa has told pv magazine that one of them, the Alhendín solar park, will include its first agricultural PV installation in Spain. About 10% of the project will be an agrivoltaics system, which makes the deal between BayWa and Velux the first agrivoltaics PPA in Europe.

According to BayWa, the installation will have rows of panels spaced more widely than usual, to allow passage of agricultural machinery and the cultivation of cereals. In addition, the rainwater that falls on the modules will be collected and used for irrigation.

In 2021, the company advanced plans to build agrivoltaics and floating PV projects in Spain. It also said it will partner with the Autonomous University of Madrid and the University of Córdoba to set up an interdisciplinary research team. “Their conclusions will serve as the basis for establishing a comprehensive strategy tailored to the parks,” the company said, without providing additional details.