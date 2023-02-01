Be relevant, or get downturned

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Mary Ann interviewed Hans Tung, prolific investor and managing partner of GGV, a venture firm with more than $9 billion in assets under management.

We had a great conversation about:

How he’s advising portfolio companies to weather this downturn

What he’s looking for in new investments

How startups can stay relevant no matter the economic environment

What he’d be if he weren’t a VC (hint: Mark Cuban follows a similar playbook)

His new initiative around embedded fintech

With two decades of experience in investing in companies such as Affirm and Airbnb, Hans has been through more than one cycle and his calm, steady approach to handling challenging macro environments comes through. I had a lot of fun learning more about what Hans thinks about investing in addition to what he views as the best advice he’s ever received, and I hope you will, too!

