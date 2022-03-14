Beat the early-bird deadline to save $300 at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

Not much else matches the fast, evolving pace of mobility technology. It’s revolutionizing the way we move people, as well as parcels both big and small, and it’s simultaneously reshaping the present and future of industries, cities and towns around the world.

If you want to keep your fingers on mobility’s driving pulse, you can’t afford to miss TC Sessions: Mobility 2022, a two-day, programming-packed summit covering all aspects of the mobility ecosystem. We’re back live and in-person May 18-19 in San Mateo, California, with an online component on May 20.

You also can’t afford to miss our early-bird pricing — about which two things are true: It saves you a lot of cash, and it doesn’t last forever. Your opportunity to save $300 is time-sensitive… and time is running out.

Buy your pass by April 1 and keep three fat Franklins in your wallet — no foolin’.

What can you expect at TC Sessions: Mobility? In a word, plenty. It starts with more than 2,000 attendees. You’ll hear and learn from mobility’s leading founders, CEOs, VCs and policymakers as TechCrunch editors ask tough, thought-provoking questions during one-on-one interviews and panel discussions.

Case in point: Jiajun Zhu, co-founder and CEO of Nuro — the California-based AV behemoth that hit an $8.6 billion valuation last year — will be in the house for a 1:1 fireside chat. We can’t wait to hear why Nuro steered clear of people and bet on delivering packages instead. We also want to learn more about the company’s many high-profile partnerships, and that’s just the tip of the conversation.

Don’t go skipping out on the smaller breakout sessions and topic-driven roundtable discussions. They’re designed for taking conversations deeper and for making invaluable connections.

Karin Maake, senior director of communications at FlashParking, who attended our last in-person TC Mobility event (in 2019 thanks, pandemic), shared her experience with us.

“I enjoyed the big marquee speakers from companies like Uber, but it was the individual presentations where you really started to get into the meat of the conversation and see how these mobile partnerships come to life.”

You’ll find tons of prime networking opportunities everywhere, and especially in the huge indoor expo area where dozens of early-stage startups showcase and demo their products and tech. Get your ride on in the outdoor playground — test drive the latest in scooters, e-bikes and autonomous vehicle technology.

TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 takes place on May 18-19 in San Mateo, California, and if you want to save $300 on the price of admission, you need to shift into gear and buy your early-bird pass by April 1.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.