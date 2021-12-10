Beat the late-registration deadline and buy your pass to TC Sessions: Space 2021

Time marches on, and yours is running out if you want to attend TC Sessions: Space 2021 on December 14-15. If your passion and/or livelihood is rooted in building the space 2.0 economy, why the heck wouldn’t you attend the premiere conference for early-stage space startups? We’re looking at you, last-minute decision makers.
Beat the deadline: Avoid the day-of ticket price hike and buy a late-registration pass before December 13 at 11:59 pm (PT) and save a cool $110.
This two-day interactive conference features top subject-matter experts including aerospace primes, founders, investors, scientists, engineers, government and military policymakers and academics.
We’re especially thrilled to bring so many smart women to the stage at TC Sessions: Space. Here’s a brief, but spectacular rundown of women who are forging the future of space. You’ll find their specific presentations listed in the event agenda.
- Natalya Bailey, co-founder & CTO of Accion Systems
- Kelyn Brannon, CFO at Astra
- Lisa Callahan, VP and GM of Commercial Civil Space at Lockheed Martin Space
- Lucy Condakchian, general manager of robotics at Maxar Technologies
- Ariane Cornell, director of Astronaut and Orbital Sales at Blue Origin
- Dr. Debra L. Emmons, VP of Special Studies, Office of the Executive Vice President, at The Aerospace Corporation
- Tess Hatch, VP at Bessemer Venture Partners
- Kathleen C. Howell, Hsu Lo Distinguished Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Purdue University
- Callie Lissinna, co-founder and COO of Wyvern
- Kathy Lueders, associate administrator, Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA
- Lauren Lyons, COO at Firefly Aerospace
- Lisa Rich, founder and COO of Xplore
- Jessica Robinson, co-founder and partner of Assembly Ventures
- Jennifer L. Ross, head of partnerships at ABL Space Systems
TC Sessions: Space 2021’s two-day mission takes place on December 14-15. Last-minute decision makers — don’t pay more at the door. Heed this call and register for your pass before December 13 at 11:59 pm (PT).
