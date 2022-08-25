Belgian manufacturer unveils 400 W black glass-glass heterojunction solar module for residential applications

Belgium-based PV module manufacturer Belinus has launched an ultra-black double-glass bifacial heterojunction solar module for residential applications.

“All solar cells and solar panels produced by Belinus are manufactured in Bloomberg Tier-1 factories with a combined annual capacity of 2,2 GW in Vietnam and Turkey,” a company’s spokesperson told pv magazine.

The M8 nLite Ultra Black Double Glass Module panel is based on 166 mm x 83 mm monocrystalline solar cells sourced in Thailand and 1.6mm thin double glass. “All our products rely on our proprietary heat-strengthened glass processing technology called nLite technology,” the spokesperson explained. “The use of thinner glass reduces the workloads of the installation compared to standard dual-glass products, while withstanding high wind and snow loads.”

The module features a nominal power of 400 W and a power conversion efficiency of 22.0%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 44.7 V and the short-circuit current is 10.7 A.

The new product measures 1,755 mm x 1,038 mm x 30 mm and weighs 19.2 kg. It has a temperature coefficient of -0.25% per C, an operating temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C, and an IP 68 enclosure. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

“The guarantee for our glass-glass solar modules is 35 years reinsured by Lloyds group,” the spokesperson stated. “The module should be available in the fourth quarter via distribution partners across Europe.”



Belinus is based in Genk and currently operates in more than ten countries.