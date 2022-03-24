Belgium extends VAT reduction for residential PV, heat pumps

Most of PV systems in Belgium do not exceed 10 kW in size.

The Belgian Minister of Finance, Vincent Van Peteghem, announced this week that the federal government has decided to reduce to 6% the value-added tax (VAT) for PV installations and heat pumps deployed on buildings erected over the past ten years.

This low percentage value was previously applied only to residential solar arrays and heat pumps installed on buildings that were more than ten years old. “The VAT reduction will be extended to homes that are were also built in the past 10 years and will be in place until 31 December 2023,” Van Peteghem said. “Our country has more than 2.9 million very outdated homes that are waiting for an urgent energetic renovation by 2050, which represents a huge challenge for our families.”

The new measure will enter into force on April 1 and will be re-discussed by the Belgian federal government in September. Its further extension will depend on energy prices and Europe’s energy crisis conundrum.



Belgium reached a cumulative installed solar power of over 7 GW at the end of 2021. According to recent analysis by Belgian institute EnergyVille, rooftop PV and onshore wind have the technical potential to reach 118 GW of capacity in Belgium. Of the three Belgian macro-regions, Flemish-speaking Flanders is the one with the largest solar potential for rooftop systems, at 67.56 GW, followed by French-speaking Wallonia, with 31.54 GW, and the Brussels metropolitan region, with 4.23 GW.