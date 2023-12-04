Bending Spoons lays off entire staff of Flimic

Milan-based creative app studio Bending Spoons has laid off the entire staff of Filmic, which made popular video and photo editing apps such as Filmic Pro, per a report by PetaPixel. Bending Spoons acquired Filmic last July and the move was announced in September.

In the past few days, several Filmic employees have posted about their departure on LinkedIn and X including CTO Christopher Cohen and COO Kevin Buonagurio. While Filmic’s founder and former CEO Neill Barham hasn’t posted anything about the development, his LinkedIn page suggests he left the company in November 2023.

Bending Spoons didn’t immediately comment on the story. It is not clear what the company wants to do with Filmic’s apps. Notably, the Italy-based company also has a video editor called Splice.

When Apple released the iPhone 11 series, Filmic was featured with its DoubleTake app that used multiple cameras on the device simultaneously to capture footage.

Bending Spoons has a record of overhauling its properties after its acquisition. When it acquired Filmic, the Italy-based company introduced subscriptions instead of a one-time purchase price.

Last month, Bending Spoons-owned Evernote overhauled its free tier by restricting it to just 50 notes at a time. In February, the company also laid off 129 of Evernote’s staff after the note app was acquired last year.