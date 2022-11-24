Beny Electric launches new battery for residential applications

Chinese inverter manufacturer and storage system provider Zhejiang Beny Electric Co., Ltd. has unveiled a 2.5 kWh battery for residential applications.

“Our new residential solar energy storage battery pack can be flexibly scaled up to 10 kWh,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “It can be combined with BENY PV components, microinverters, and EV chargers to form a complete solar energy, battery storage and EV charging solution.”

The modular device measures 450 mm x 400 mm x 200 mm and has a weight of 32 kg. When stacked in a four-device configuration its size reaches 700 mm x 400 mm x 200 mm and the weight increases to 104 kg.

The battery has a storage capacity of 2.5 kWh and a nominal voltage of 48 V. Its operating voltage ranges from 44.8 V to 57.6 V.

The lithium-ion system uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has an ambient operating temperature range of -20 C to 60 C. It also features an IP54 protection level, convecting cooling, and can purportedly operate for more than 5,000 cycles.

“The modular design of the battery pack is easy to transport, and the wiring is simple and easy to install,” the spokesperson went on to say.

Based in Wenzhou, China, Beny Electric recently launched a micro-inverter series for residential and commercial PV systems.