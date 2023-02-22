 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Best Medications for Treating Acute Low Back Pain According to Scientific Analysis

By Crystal Jones on February 22, 2023

Acute low back pain is a prevalent disability, and an analysis in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research reviewed which non-opioid drugs are most effective in treating this condition. The analysis, which included 18 studies with 3,478 patients, found that muscle relaxants and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can efficiently and quickly alleviate symptoms.

The combination of NSAIDs and acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol) was associated with a greater improvement than NSAIDs alone.

NSAIDs, which are medicines that are widely used to relieve pain, decrease inflammation, and reduce high temperatures, include the over-the-counter medications ibuprofen, aspirin, and naproxen. These are sold under popular brand names including Advil, Motrin, Bayer, and Aleve. Tylenol is the most common brand name for acetaminophen.

“This is a first step towards the optimization of the management of acute low back pain. However, specific patient characteristics such as having allergies and comorbidities must always be taken into consideration,” said lead author Alice Baroncini, MD, PhD, of RWTH University Hospital in Germany. “Further research will need to focus on the identification of the type of drugs that not only offer the best and quickest pain relief, but also show the lowest rate of symptom recurrence.”

Reference: “Nonopioid pharmacological management of acute low backpain: A level I of evidence systematic review” 22 February 2023, Journal of Orthopaedic Research.
DOI: 10.1002/jor.25508

Source: SciTechDaily

Published in Health, Pain Management, Pain Medication and Wiley

