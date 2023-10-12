Best of UiPath FORWARD VI: Deployment Realities for Automation and AI

TechRepublic Premium was at UiPath’s annual user convention, FORWARD VI, held in Las Vegas, October 9-12.

In this feature, we look at the company’s view on the realities of AI and automation deployments, its product updates and latest partnerships.

From the download:

In 10 years from now, perhaps even five, there will be a group of businesses spread across various industry verticals that operate with little or no automation accelerators spread across their employees’ operational workflows. The process functions that they use to drive the heart of the business will still be logged on spreadsheets, some of them written on paper.

At this stage it’s still not clear who these businesses will be. They could be small-scale craft artisans who use comparatively little technology in their day-to-day operations, or it could be ‘whole earth’ spiritual meditation retreats who really only plug into the web to manage the occasional booking or update their astrological star-chart blog.

The download comprises a 14-page PDF.

This is available to download for $9. Or free with a Premium annual subscription: click here to find out more.

TIME SAVED: It took 14 hours of writing, editing and research to create this content.