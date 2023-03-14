Beyondsun launches TOPCon solar module series

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Peter Moore on March 14, 2023

Chinese manufacturer Beyondsun said the new panel series are relying on 182mm n-type half-cut TOPCon cells and super multi busbar (SMBB) technology. It reaches a maximum efficiency of 22.45% and its power output ranges from 415 W to 580 W.

Image: Beyondsun

Chinese solar module manufacturer Zhejiang Beyondsun Green Energy Technology Co Ltd has launched a new solar module series based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.

Called N Power, the new panel series relies on 182mm n-type TOPCon half-cut cells and super multi busbar (SMBB) technology.

The smallest panel of the series, called TSHNM-108HV, is available in five different versions with a power output ranging from 415 W to 435 W and an efficiency spanning from 21.25% to 22.28%. The open-circuit voltage is between 37.27 V and 37.86 V and the short-circuit current is between 14.06 A and 14.46 A. It measures 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm, weighs 21 kg, and features a black backsheet.

The largest product, dubbed TSHNM-144HV, is also available in five versions and features an output from 560 W to 580 W and a power conversion efficiency of 21.68% to 22.45%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 50.06 V and 50.67 V and the short-circuit current is between 14.14 A and 14.42 A. It has a size of 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm, weighs 28.6 kg and features a white backsheet.

Both products have an IP68 enclosure, a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per C, and an operating temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C. They can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V.

The new panels come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

The manufacturer said its current TOPCon module capacity has now reached 3 GW.

