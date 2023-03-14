Beyondsun launches TOPCon solar module series

Chinese solar module manufacturer Zhejiang Beyondsun Green Energy Technology Co Ltd has launched a new solar module series based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.

Called N Power, the new panel series relies on 182mm n-type TOPCon half-cut cells and super multi busbar (SMBB) technology.

The smallest panel of the series, called TSHNM-108HV, is available in five different versions with a power output ranging from 415 W to 435 W and an efficiency spanning from 21.25% to 22.28%. The open-circuit voltage is between 37.27 V and 37.86 V and the short-circuit current is between 14.06 A and 14.46 A. It measures 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm, weighs 21 kg, and features a black backsheet.

The largest product, dubbed TSHNM-144HV, is also available in five versions and features an output from 560 W to 580 W and a power conversion efficiency of 21.68% to 22.45%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 50.06 V and 50.67 V and the short-circuit current is between 14.14 A and 14.42 A. It has a size of 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm, weighs 28.6 kg and features a white backsheet.

Both products have an IP68 enclosure, a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per C, and an operating temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C. They can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V.

The new panels come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

The manufacturer said its current TOPCon module capacity has now reached 3 GW.