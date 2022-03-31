Bisol launches bifacial solar modules with 30% transparency rate for agrivoltaics, carports

The Slovenian solar manufacturer is offering its new product with outputs of 260 and 300W, respectively. Front efficiencies ranges from 13.5% to 14.0% and the temperature coefficient is -0.35% per degree Celsius.

Slovenia-based solar panel manufacturer Bisol has launched a new series of transparent solar modules for applications in agrivoltaic projects or solar carports.

“The carefully chosen transparent backsheet has an excellent resistance to external influences, which means it deteriorates exclusively on a bare minimal level throughout its lifespan,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The even better feature of this transparent backsheet is that it provides such great transparency that it can easily be compared to glass-glass modules, while the price point of the product remains much closer to the standard solar products.”

The module is being offered with wattages of 260 and 300W, respectively. “Bisol Lumina has a specially designed matrix with bigger gaps between solar cells and 30% transparency rate, which makes it perfect for agrivoltaic projects that are currently a major trend in the solar industry, as well as skylights, sun shades, and car canopies,” the spokesperson said.



The Lumina module on a carport.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/thumbnail_Lumina-Carport-BMW_CR-e1648730104501-600×333.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/thumbnail_Lumina-Carport-BMW_CR-1200×675.jpg” loading=”lazy” class=” wp-image-172474″ src=”https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/thumbnail_Lumina-Carport-BMW_CR-e1648730104501-600×333.jpg” alt width=”499″ height=”277″ srcset=”https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/thumbnail_Lumina-Carport-BMW_CR-e1648730104501-600×333.jpg 600w, https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/thumbnail_Lumina-Carport-BMW_CR-e1648730104501-768×426.jpg 768w, https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/thumbnail_Lumina-Carport-BMW_CR-e1648730104501.jpg 1126w” sizes=”(max-width: 499px) 100vw, 499px”>

The smallest product measures 1,770×1,050x35mm, weighs in 20.5kg, and is built with 84 half-cut monocrystalline PERC bifacial cells with a size of 166x166mm. The panel features a front power conversion efficiency of 14%, an open-circuit voltage of 28.8V, and a short-circuit current of 11.2A.

Popular content

The Lumina module has an efficiency of up to 14.0%.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/thumbnail_6x8x2-BBO-Lumina-29.03.2022-float-1-e1648730252795-600×307.png” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/thumbnail_6x8x2-BBO-Lumina-29.03.2022-float-1-e1648730252795-1200×614.png” loading=”lazy” class=” wp-image-172476″ src=”https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/thumbnail_6x8x2-BBO-Lumina-29.03.2022-float-1-e1648730252795-600×307.png” alt width=”502″ height=”257″ srcset=”https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/thumbnail_6x8x2-BBO-Lumina-29.03.2022-float-1-e1648730252795-600×307.png 600w, https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/thumbnail_6x8x2-BBO-Lumina-29.03.2022-float-1-e1648730252795-1200×614.png 1200w, https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/thumbnail_6x8x2-BBO-Lumina-29.03.2022-float-1-e1648730252795-768×393.png 768w, https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/thumbnail_6x8x2-BBO-Lumina-29.03.2022-float-1-e1648730252795.png 1219w” sizes=”(max-width: 502px) 100vw, 502px”>

The largest module has a size of 2,110×1,050x40mm, a weight of 24.5kg, and is fabricated with 96 half-cut cells. Its front efficiency is 13.5% and the open-circuit voltage and short-circuit current are 32.9V and 11.2A, respectively.

Both products can be used with operating temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Celsius to 85 degrees Celsius and their operating temperature coefficient is -0.35% per degree Celsius. They are enclosed between 3.2mm high transparency, tempered glass surfaces, and feature a junction box with an IP 68 rating. The maximum system voltage for both modules is 1,000 V. They come with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee.