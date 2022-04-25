Black Holes Devour Thousands of Stars To Fuel Growth

In some of the most crowded parts of the universe, black holes may be ripping apart thousands of stars and using their remains to pack on weight. This discovery, made using NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. It's vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, could help resolve key questions about an elusive class of black holes.

While astronomers have previously discovered many examples of black holes tearing stars apart, little evidence has been found for destruction on such an immense scale. This type of stellar destruction may explain how mid-sized black holes are formed by the rapid expansion of a much smaller black holeA black hole is a place in space where the pull of gravity is so strong not even light can escape it. Astronomers classify black holes into three categories by size: miniature, stellar, and supermassive black holes. Miniature black holes could have a mass smaller than our Sun and supermassive black holes could have a mass equivalent to billions of our Sun.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>black hole.

Astronomers have conducted extensive research on two types of black holes. Smaller black holes, known as “stellar-mass black holes,” typically weigh 5 to 30 times the mass of the Sun. On the other end of the spectrum are supermassive black holes, which can weigh millions or even billions of solar masses and can be found in the center of most large galaxies. In recent years, there has also been evidence that an in-between class of black holes known as “intermediate-mass” black holes exists.

The most recent study, which used Chandra data of dense star clusters in the centers of 108 galaxies, gives evidence for where and how these mid-sized black holes might emerge and expand.

“When stars are so close together like they are in these extremely dense clusters, it provides a viable breeding ground for intermediate-mass black holes,” said Vivienne Baldassare of Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, who led the study. “And it seems that the denser the star cluster, the more likely it is to contain a growing black hole.”

Theoretical work by the team implies that if the density of stars in a cluster — the number packed into a given volume — is above a threshold value, a stellar-mass black hole at the center of the cluster will undergo rapid growth as it pulls in, shreds, and ingests the abundant stars in close proximity.

Of the clusters in the new Chandra study, the ones with density above this threshold were about twice as likely to contain a growing black hole as the ones below the density threshold. The density threshold depends also on how quickly the stars in the clusters are moving.

“This is one of the most spectacular examples we’ve seen of the insatiable nature of black holes, because thousands or tens of thousands of stars can be consumed during their growth,” said Nicholas C. Stone, a co-author from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. “The runaway growth only begins slowing down once the supply of stars starts to run dry.”

Other ways scientists have considered massive black holes at the centers of galaxies could form include the collapse of a gigantic cloud of gas and dust or the collapse of over-sized stars directly into a medium-sized black hole. Both of these ideas require conditions that scientists think only existed in the first few hundred million years after the big bang.

The process suggested by the latest Chandra study can occur at any time in the universe’s history, implying that intermediate-mass black holes can form billions of years after the big bang, right up to the present day.

The growth of black holes in dense star clusters might also explain the detection of gravitational wavesGravitational waves are distortions or ripples in the fabric of space and time. They were first detected in 2015 by the Advanced LIGO detectors and are produced by catastrophic events such as colliding black holes, supernovae, or merging neutron stars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>gravitational waves by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGOThe Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) is a large-scale physics experiment and observatory supported by the National Science Foundation and operated by Caltech and MIT. It's designed to detect cosmic gravitational waves and to develop gravitational-wave observations as an astronomical tool. It's multi-kilometer-scale gravitational wave detectors use laser interferometry to measure the minute ripples in space-time caused by passing gravitational waves. It consists of two widely separated interferometers within the United States—one in Hanford, Washington and the other in Livingston, Louisiana.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>LIGO) of some black holes with masses between about 50 and 100 times that of the Sun. Such black holes are not predicted by most models of the collapse of massive stars.

“Our work doesn’t prove that runaway black hole growth occurs in star clusters,” said Adi Foord, a co-author from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California “But with additional X-ray observations and extra theoretical modeling, we could make an even stronger case.”

A paper describing these results was accepted and appears in The Astrophysical Journal.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center manages the Chandra program. The Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory’s Chandra X-ray Center controls science operations from Cambridge, Massachusetts, and flight operations from Burlington, Massachusetts.