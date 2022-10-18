BlackRock wins contract for big battery in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Akaysha Energy, now owned by BlackRock, has won a tender to deliver the Waratah Super Battery, which will be built north of Sydney, Australia.

The company confirmed it has been contracted to deliver a battery capable of providing a guaranteed continuous active power capacity of at least 700 MW and a guaranteed useable energy storage capacity of at least 1400 MWh.

However, it added that the physical size of the of battery storage system is anticipated to be 850 MW/1,680 MWh, allowing it to trade the additional 150 MW/280 MWh of capacity in the electricity market, while potentially releasing it during off-peak times.

Akaysha Energy’s winning bid in the tender saw it lead a consortium which also included US equipment manufacturer Powin and Consolidated Power Projects Australia (CPP). Powin will provide the battery hardware and software, including its modular Centipede battery energy storage system (BESS) platform and Stack OS control system. Powin’s wholly owned subsidiary, EKS Energy, will provide the power conversion systems.

Meanwhile, CPP has then been selected as the engineering procurement and construction contractor for the project. It will be responsible for all site works, including installation and high-voltage connections.

