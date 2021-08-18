Blockchain for PV module recycling

Solar modules at the end of their life cycle.

Japanese PV module recycling specialist Next Energy and Resources Co Ltd, and Japan-based Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation are planning to use blockchain technology in the process of identifying solar modules at the end of their lifecycle that are suitable for recycling or reuse.

The technology, which is currently being developed with the support of the Japanese Ministry of Environment and the Mitsubishi Research Institute, should be able to inspect the solar modules and provide data on the traceability and components used, as well as verifying that these data were not modified or tampered with.

The use of this transparent technique, according to Next Energy, will enable the identification of a larger amount of modules that can still be reused or recycled, which would result in a reduction of the amount of waste in landfills and, in the case of modules being reused, would also lower their carbon footprint.

No more technical details on the inspection technology were provided.

Next Energy has been active in the PV module recycling business with its ‘Reborn’ set of standards since 2005. It claims to have inspected more than 140,000 used modules to date.