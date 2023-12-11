Bluesun launches 450 W HPBC solar panels with 23% efficiency

Chinese solar module maker Bluesun has unveiled new residential solar panels based on hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) technology.

The cell technology is an extension of p-type interdigitated back-contact (IBC) technology and reportedly combines the structural advantages of PERC, TOPCon, and IBC solar. Busbars and finger electrodes are placed on the back side.

“This technology eliminates the effects of shading and improves sunlight absorption rate by approximately 2.27% compared to conventional PERC modules,” the company said in a statement.

The BSM450M10-54NHS panels have a power output of 450 W and a power conversion efficiency of up to 23.0%. The open-circuit voltage is 39.93 V and the short-circuit current is 14.45 A.

The new panels measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 20.8 kg. They also feature a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per degree Celsius.

They come with a 30-year performance warranty and a 15-year product warranty. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 86.9% of the nominal output power.