Bluetti launches 350 W portable solar module

The SP350 solar module.

Bluetti, a California-based provider of portable solar-plus-storage systems, has unveiled its new SP350 module, a portable solar panel with a power output of 350 W.

“The module is fabricated with 23.4%-efficient solar cells,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.

The new product, when unfolded, measures 2,400 mm x 905 mm and, when folded, its size is 905 mm x 613 mm x 65 mm. It weighs 13.9 kg.

The panel features an open-circuit voltage of 46.5 V and a short-circuit current of 10.8 A. It can operate with temperatures ranging between -10 C and 65 C and is fabricated with an IP65 enclosure. It is encapsulated with ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE).

“The largest panel we’ve ever shipped offers tremendous performance while still being portable,” said Bluetti product manager James Ray. “Before putting it in the trunk, it can be folded into a briefcase, making it the ideal solar panel for camping and other outdoor activities.”

The new product comes with 24-month warranty and is compatible with most portable solar generators on the market. “However, it works best with Bluetti’s own generators such as the AC200P/AC200MAX/AC300/AC300/EP500/EP500PRO/EB240/EB150,” the manufacturer stated.