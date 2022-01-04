Bluetti launches sodium-ion solar generator

From pv magazine USA

Bluetti, a Las Vegas-based manufacturer of solar energy facilities, PV generators, solar panels, and other solar peripherals, has launched a sodium-ion solar generator, the NA300, and a compatible battery module, the B480.

Bluetti said its first-generation sodium-ion battery excels in thermal stability, fast-charging capacity, low-temperature performance, and integration efficiency, despite slightly lower energy density than its lithium-ion counterparts. The solar generator and battery’s chemical components also feature more abundant materials than traditional lithium-ion batteries, lowering prices and alleviating concerns about resource scarcity.

The sodium-ion power station comes with four 20-amp traditional wall plugs, as well as a 30-amp L14-30 output port, driven by the system’s built-in 3000W pure sine wave inverter.

Thermal stability has become a hallmark issue of lithium-ion batteries, ever since the Arizona Public Service battery failure and corresponding explosion that left eight firefighters and one police officer hospitalized in Surprise, Arizona, in April 2019.

According to Bluetti, the system can charge to 80% state-of-charge in less than 30 minutes at room temperature. In a low-temperature environment of -20 C, it has an 85% capacity retention rate and 80% system integration efficiency.

BloombergNEF recently updated its technology outlook to include sodium-ion batteries. It said could play a “meaningful role” in the greater storage landscape by 2030.

Bluetti plans to officially debut the NA300 & B480 Sodium-ion Battery Power station at CES 2022 on Jan. 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.