BMW unveils the iX M60

BMW’s M division has always been about taking the German luxury car manufacturer’s production vehicles a few steps further. And like its competitors, the company has long thought about what the combination of electric drivetrains and advances in autonomous driving will mean for brands like BMW M. The first all-electric M car was the i4 M50, its top-of-the-line 536 horsepower sedan that hit the market last year. But at CES this week, the company is announcing the most powerful version of its iX technology flagship, the 2023 iX M60, a 610 horsepower machine (when Sport Mode is enabled) that aims to combine the company’s tech-centric flagship iX platform with the heritage of the M-series’ focus on performance.

The promise here is a car that hits 60 mph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds, thanks to its two motors that can provide a total of 811 lb-ft of instantaneous torque when called upon in launch mode. The car is electronically limited to 155 mph, which should be sufficient in most situations that don’t involve fleeing a supervillain. This is a big, heavy car, but it still promises a range of 280 miles per charge (that’s the preliminary EPA estimate), compared to a Tesla Model Y’s maximum range of 330 miles. With a DC fast charger, the battery can go from 10 to 80% in 35 minutes.

BMW specifically notes that the two motors don’t use any rare earth metals due to eliminating permanent magnets. Instead, the motors use the principle of a “current-energized synchronous machine.”

The car’s standard adaptive dual-axel air suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers promises to keep the vehicle at the right height, no matter the speed (and you can manually adjust the height, too).

On the tech side, BMW promises its latest generation of sensors and software for its driver assistance and infotainment systems, as well as a computing platform with “considerable potential for consistently advancing automated driving and parking.” In addition, there’s standard equipment like BMW Live Cockpit Professional and BMW Natural Interaction, a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, BMW Laser Light, Comfort Access, Active Seat Ventilation for the driver and front passenger — and the Radiant Heating Package, which warms the seats, steering wheel and armrests. There’s also radiant heating in the door panels and dashboard for all those mid-winter ski trips.