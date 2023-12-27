BMZ Group launches nickel-manganese-cobalt battery for commercial applications

The AC-coupled battery energy storage system is housed in air-conditioned outdoor cabinet.

German lithium-ion battery manufacturer BMZ Group has launched its Power Bloxx plug-and-play outdoor energy storage container solution for commercial users based on nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) chemistry. The 10-foot system is modular, offering from 68 kWh up to 204 kWh of usable energy.

Power Bloxx comes in different configurations with one or two inverters for the maximum PV input power of 75 kW and 150 kW and AC output of 50 kW and 100 kW respectively. The maximum AC output current per installed inverter is 83 A.

The nominal voltage stands at 409 V, with a usable capacity from 81 Ah to 492 Ah. As for the nominal capacity, the depth of discharge is 72%. According to the manufacturer, the system can deliver 5,500 full charge and discharge cycles for a residual capacity of 60%.

The system’s dimensions are 3.06 m x 2.90 m x 2.44 m. It weighs 4,328 kg.

It has an integrated air conditioning system and operates in temperatures from -20 C to 50 C. Power Bloxx has an IP55 enclosure protection rating and can be installed outdoors, including in coastal areas and high altitudes in mountainous regions. The system comes with a 10-year warranty.

“For the time being, we are offering only the 10-feet version of Power Bloxx, but a 20-feet version is most likely to be developed by 2025,” the company’s spokesperson tells pv magazine.

Power Bloxx is designed as an emergency power generator with a long runtime. It has a UPS switching time of less than 20 milliseconds. In addition, it is well suited for self-consumption optimization, peak shaving, and zero feed-in applications.