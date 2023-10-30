Boamax unveils heterojunction solar modules with 730 W output

Boamax, the Chinese module manufacturer, recently announced it will release two new bifacial hetero junction solar modules. Both products feature a temperature coefficient of -0.28% per C.

Chinese solar module maker Boamax has unveiled two new bifacial heterojunction solar modules for applications in commercial and industrial projects, as well as utility-scale PV plants.

The smallest product is the BM210H-120DG, which the manufacturer said is available in nine versions with a power output ranging from 625 W to 665 W. Its efficiency spans from 22.08% and 23.50%, with the open-circuit voltage being between 45.13 V and 46.48 V. The short-circuit current ranges from 17.31 A and 17.79 A.

This module measures 2,172 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and weighs 35.3 kg.

The largest module is titled ‘BM210H-132DG’ and comes in nine versions with an output of 690 W to 730 W and an efficiency of 22.21% to 23.50%. Its open-circuit voltage is between 49.82 V and 51.09 V and the open-circuit current spans from 17.31 A and 17.79 A.



This product is 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm in size and weighs 38.7 kg.

Both panels are made with a frame based on anodized aluminum alloy, 2.0 mm anti-reflection tempered glass and 210 mm n-type heterojunction solar cells. They also feature an IP68 enclosure and a maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

The company offers a 39-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 90.3% of the nominal output power.

Boamax is based in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, where it operates solar cell and module manufacturing facilities with a combined capacity of 5 GW.

In November 2022, Boamax announced a plan to build a solar module factory in Etuoke Banner, Inner Mongolia. The module maker will invest CNY 13.3 billion ($1.81 billion) in the facility, which is expected to reach an annual module capacity of 18 GW. The company is currently also building a cell and module factory in Bengbu, Anhui province.