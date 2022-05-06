Bosch invests €500 million to develop hydrogen electrolyzers

Germany’s Bosch wants to focus on green hydrogen production in Europe as a new dedicated business area. It said it will draw on its fuel cell expertise to build new productions facilities.

From pv magazine Germany

German conglomerate Bosch said this week that it will develop components for electrolyzers in the future.

The Stuttgart-based group wants to invest up to €500 million ($527.6 million) in the new business area by 2030. The particular focus will be on the development of the stacks for electrolyzers.

“Climate protection cannot wait. We want to support the rapid development of hydrogen production in Europe using Bosch technology,” said Stefan Hartung, CEO of Robert Bosch GmbH.

Markus Heyn, a Bosch board member and chairman of its mobility solutions division, said the group will draw on its fuel cell know-how. And the group sees huge growth opportunities. It expects the electrolyzer components market to reach a volume of around €14 billion by 2030, with the highest growth rates in Europe. Overall, it intends to invest about €3 billion in climate-neutral technologies over the next three years.

Bosch wants to develop electrolyzer stacks with control units, power electronics, and sensors for smart modules. It will also work with partners to achieve this. The smart modules will be delivered to manufacturers of electrolysis systems and industrial service providers from 2025. Bosch said the first pilot plant is scheduled to go into operation by as early as next year.

The group expects good economies of scale in the mass production of its electrolysis components.

“In addition to speed, costs are a decisive factor when ramping up hydrogen production,” said Heyn.

It wants to manufacture at various locations throughout Europe, including Bamberg and Feuerbach in Germany, Tilburg in the Netherlands, Linz in Austria, and Budweis in Czechia.

In addition to the electrolyzer components, the group is working on stationary and mobile fuel cells. The portfolio for vehicles ranges from individual sensors to core components such as electric air compressors and the stack to complete fuel cell modules. Series production is scheduled to start this year.