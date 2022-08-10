Bosnian Serb Republic to back 250 MW of rooftop PV

The government of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Serb Republic has adopted a net metering scheme to facilitate the deployment of 50,000 PV rooftop PV systems on residential and commercial buildings.

The government of the Serb Republic, one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has revealed that it will back the installation of 50,000 rooftop PV systems on residential and commercial buildings, with a combined capacity of around 250 MW.

The rooftop PV rollout program was proposed by the entity’s Ministry of Energy and Mining and will be implemented by state-owned power utility Elektroprivreda Republike Srpske (ERS). All interested households and businesses in the Serb Republic are invited to take part in a public call, the details of which are soon to be announced.

ERS will operate the PV plants and provide initial financial resources for the project. Earlier this year, the power utility voiced its expectation for around 50,000 prosumers to install PV systems under its new net metering program, and now new details have emerged.

According to ERS CEO Luka Petrovic, households and businesses selected for the program will pay off their PV systems over the next 10 years. They will also be safeguarded from potential electricity price hikes over the next 25 years.

Popular content

“Our idea is to have businesses and homeowners pay for 50% to 60% of the PV system, with the rest of the cost covered by ERS and environmental protection and energy efficiency fund eFikasnost Srpske,” he said, adding that the first PV systems could be installed by the end of this year, with 50,000 systems scheduled for completion by mid-2024.

Earlier this year, Minister of Energy and Mining of Serb Republic Petar Djokic said that around 900 MW of renewables are expected to join the grid over the next five years. Echoing this announcement, solar development has picked up the pace.

In June, Serb Republic launched an international tender to build an 80 MW solar power plant in the municipality of Bileca, which will be collocated with a 39.6 MW wind farm. In July, ERS announced it had signed a 30-year concession contract with the Central Bosnia Canton for the construction and operation of two PV plants in the Bugojno municipality with a combined capacity of up to 50 MW.