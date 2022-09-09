Bosnian utility seeking renewable energy for less than $0.13/kWh

JP Elektroprivreda BiH (EBiH), the public utility of Bosnia-Herzegovina, has launched a call to procure an unspecified amount of renewable energy.

The selected renewable energy producers must have the status of a qualified producer issued by the Regulatory Commission for Energy in FBiH (FERK) and operate facilities connected to EBiH’s power grid. The utility set BAM 0.25 ($0.13) as the cap price for each kilowatt-hour it will buy from the selected power plants.

EBiH is currently developing two solar plants totaling 50 MW on a coal waste site in the municipality of Gračanica, as well as other PV plants at its Breza, Kakanj and Kreka coal mines and other unspecified locations. Its solar portfolio currently stands at 230 MW. In May 2021, it launched a call to acquire operational renewable energy projects exceeding 1 MW in size.

Popular content

According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Bosnia-Herzegovina had just 53 MW of solar connected to the grid by the end of 2021. In May, Bosnia’s Foreign Investment Promotion Agency revealed that Norwegian developer Greenstat had started working on a 45 MW solar plant in the country.