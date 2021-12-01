Brazil has imported 7.5 GW of solar modules so far this year

The vast majority of the imported modules come from China and Malaysia.

From pv magazine Brazil

In October, Brazil imported 1,049 MW of photovoltaic modules, reaching a total of 7.5 GW for imported panels in the first ten months of 2021, according to a recent report by Brazilian consultancy Greener. The month represented a recovery in the pace of imports, which have been below 700 MW since June.

By way of comparison, solar module imports in Brazil had totaled 4.7 GW in the first ten months of 2020.

Module prices have increased, so far this year, by more than 18%, and reached between $0.21/Wp and $0.26/Wp. The biggest growth was observed in the importation of monocrystalline models, which suffered an increase of 26% in free-on-board (FOB) prices.

Bifacial modules represented 61% of the monthly volumes, and high-power modules (above 500 Wp) accounted for 69.7% of the total, with 731 MW. Greener forecasts a strong increase in module prices, possibly extending into 2022.

Inverters

In October 2021, Brazil also imported 715 MW of inverters, reaching a total of 7.6 GW for the first ten months of the year, a volume that is 98% higher than in the same month of 2020. In the first ten months of last year, a total of 4.89 GW of inverters was imported.

In October, small inverters (up to 10 kW) represented 42.6% of the total imported volume of string technology devices. Medium-sized inverters represented 31.6%, and large-sized 25.7%.