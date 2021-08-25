Brazil hits 10 GW milestone

The Brazilian solar market seems not to have been significantly slowed down by the Covid-19 crisis.

From pv magazine Latam

Brazil has reached about 10 GW of installed photovoltaic power, according to the country’s solar association ABSOLAR.

“We reached the 10 GW milestone of solar energy nationwide!,” the trade body stated on its Twitter account. “This victory is a reflection of the effort and dedication of all those who fight and believe in a more sustainable future. To celebrate, we brought together part of the ABSOLAR team to present the 10 benefits of solar energy!”

The Latin American country had reached 9 GW of installed PV capacity at the end of May and 8 GW at the end of March. This means that over 2 GW of new PV systems were deployed over the past five months.

Strong growth in the distributed-generation PV segment, which includes all installations not exceeding 5 MW in size that operate under the net metering regime, is driving the market, along with a growing number of bilateral power purchase agreements (PPAs) for large-scale solar plants.